Evgeni Malkin suspended for 5 games for slashing Rasmus Dahlin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin for the next five games after he was ejected for slashing Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin in the head.

NHL Player Safety announces Evgeni Malkin has been suspended 5 games. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) March 7, 2026

The NHL announced the suspension Friday night.

Malkin was ejected from the game against the Buffalo Sarbes on Thursday with the major penalty and both players were called for cross-checking at 38 seconds of the period.

Channel 11 asked General Manager Kyle Dubas what went through his mind after seeing the penalty with the trade deadline just hours away.

“At first, you’re a little emotional about what the impact on the team will be. I think it’s my job to immediately get away from that and get back to what’s the plan? What do we have already?” Dubas said. “Rather than okay, totally switch the plan, you don’t know what the repercussions are going to be. You don’t know how long Sid is going to be out for. So rather than being reactionary, I think you just can’t do that in that position as much as you may want to.”

The Penguins lost the game 5-1.

