Ex-Ravens Coach John Harbaugh nears deal with new club

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is expected to become the next head coach of the New York Giants, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal has not been finalized, but is expected to be in the coming days.

Harbaugh had a lengthy meeting with the Giants on Wednesday, and was expected to next meet with the Tennessee Titans, but it appears that Big Blue put on a push to land the services of the former Super Bowl winner.

Harbaugh and the Ravens parted ways on Jan. 6, just days after the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in awinner-take-all game for the AFC North title, and he quickly became one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL coaching carousel.

