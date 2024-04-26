Exclusive: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in Detroit for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh is pulling out all the stops in an effort to lure the NFL Draft to town in 2026 or 2027.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned Mayor Ed Gainey is in Detroit where the draft got underway last night.

“The mayor went to Detroit to meet with elected leaders to learn about the process of what they went through as they submitted their bid to host the draft, what they learned as a city,” said Maria Montano, the Mayor’s Communication Director.

Gainey’s communications director confirmed to 11 Investigates that Mayor Gainey and his Chief of Staff, Jake Wheatley, are in Detroit to see what it takes to put on the NFL Draft, in the hopes of luring it to Pittsburgh in a couple of years.

“We’re really excited about the potential to host the draft here. The first game in pro football history was here. The first draft was here. It’s time to bring it back home to Pittsburgh.” said Montano.

Montano said the city is working with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH. An official bid to host the draft was submitted earlier this year.

While there have been questions about the amount of hotel space available in the city, Montano said the city is prepared.

VisitPITTSBURGH has said hotels across the region would be used to house up to 300,000 visitors expected.

And the draft could be held at either Point State Park or on the North Shore near Accrisure Stadium and Stage AE. The North Shore venue appears to be the most likely spot.

Montano said nothing is standing in the Steel City’s way.

Earle: If Detroit can do it, we can do it?

Montano: Absolutely. We are ready and prepared to do what we need to do to make sure that the city is primed and ready to host the draft.

Montano said the city is now waiting for an announcement from NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, who has ties to Western Pennsylvania.

Goodell went to Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pa.

Earle asked if the Mayor had a chance to speak with Goodell.

Earle: Was he able to bend Roger Goodell’s ear?

Montano: I can’t comment on that but we are doing all we can.

The announcement is expected to come next month at the NFL Owners’ meeting.

If Pittsburgh is unsuccessful in the 2026 draft, they will attempt to get the 2027 draft.

VisitPITTSBURGH has said the draft would attract up to 300,000 people and pump $160 million into the local economy.

11 Investigates has also learned that no tax dollars were spent on Mayor Gainey’s trip to Detroit.

VisitPITTSBURGH picked up the tab, according to the Mayor’s Communications Director.

