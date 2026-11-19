NORTH UNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

The Larimer Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday that it was helping Harrison City crews with the incident.

Westmoreland County Public Safety told us the fire was near mile marker 66.7.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show dark smoke rising from the scene.

Turnpike Truck Fire Smoke rises from a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in North Huntingdon Township Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Credit: Kara Metz Zatolochenko. (Kara Metz Zatolochenko)

Part of I-76 East was temporarily blocked just north of the Irwin exit in North Huntingdon Township.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group