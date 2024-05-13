Local

Exhibit inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood returning to Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

How People Make Things (Children's Museum of Pittsburgh)

PITTSBURGH — A beloved Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh exhibit inspired by parts of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is coming back!

The museum says its original creation, the How People Make Things exhibit returns on May 18 and will stay on display until Sept. 1.

The exhibit, inspired by the factory tour segments from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, offers hands-on activities using real factory tools and machines. Kids will make objects with four manufacturing processes: molding, cutting, deforming and assembly.

“This exhibit brings children close to the real stuff, the nuts and bolts of how products are manufactured, which is very easy to feel removed from these days,” said Jane Werner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “Through his factory tours, Fred Rogers took complex issues and made them simple and direct so children could understand them and relate them to their own lives. He made manufacturing fascinating and inspirational, and we continue that tradition with How People Make Things.”

The exhibit also features locally produced products, like balls from Hedstrom Plastics in Ashland, Ohio, and springs from Diamond Wire Spring Company in Pittsburgh.

Click here for more information.

