Expect temperatures in the 80s during this unseasonably warm October weekend

PITTSBURGH — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll stay seasonable at night with most neighborhoods again dipping into the upper 40s to near 50 Sunday morning.

The warmest day will be on Monday, ahead of the next cold front. That front will bring our area a decent, soaking rain on Tuesday, with half an inch to an inch of rain expected, on average.

Behind the front, dry weather will return, but so will more typical fall-like weather with highs expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s for the second half of next week. Should winds at night become calm, we may need to watch for some frost by Thursday morning north of Pittsburgh.

