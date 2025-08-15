Expected hot weather during Steelers preseason game versus Buccaneers prompts safety recommendations

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will bring the heat when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, but fans should also be ready for a different kind of heat.
Officials with the Steelers warn that hot weather is expected during the preseason game, which will see kickoff at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
To make sure fans are prepared and have a good time, officials recommended the following actions to take:
- Staying hydrated by drinking water regularly
- Seeking shade when needed
- Wearing light, breathable gear
