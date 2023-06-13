Experts report ‘surge’ in check thefts from mailboxes

PITTSBURGH — Experts are reporting a “nationwide surge” in check fraud schemes, with criminals increasingly snatching checks from mailboxes.

According to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network [FinCEN], the growing crime “represents one of the most significant money laundering threats to the United States.”

Channel 11′s Liz Kilmer will have statistics from FinCEN and ways to protect yourself in a report at 6 p.m.

