Extreme cold continues on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — This morning will likely be the coldest air we feel all winter. Temperatures are near -10 and even -15 across much of the area, and even though there’s no wind, that is easily enough to shatter the record low for the date and approach some of the coldest air we’ve felt in decades.

Winds will start to pick up a bit this afternoon, which will keep wind chills in the single digits all day.

It won’t be quite as brutal tonight and Sunday. Highs tomorrow make a run toward 20 degrees. Most days next week will feature highs in the 20s and potentially even near 30 degrees on Tuesday and again Friday.

Don’t get used to the warmer trends, as another push of Arctic air moves in next weekend. That may drop highs into the teens again and bring the return of at least some light snow by Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group