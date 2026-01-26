Extreme Cold Warning issued for the entire area; wind chills could be as cold as -25 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Heavy snow will be replaced by bitter cold as we head into the week.

You’ll have a pretty good chance to dig out on Monday, as much of the day will be dry. We’ll have some spotty snow showers from time to time today and Tuesday, but accumulation will be less than an inch on both days.

Frigid air will stay locked in place most of the week. An EXTREME COLD ALERT has been issued for the entire area on Monday night. Wind chills will be as cold as -25° by Tuesday morning. Wind chill will stay below zero much of the day Tuesday.

Weather Alerts 1/26/26

Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens with overnight lows near zero. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates in every newscast on changing conditions.

