Eye injury forces Penguins alum Carl Hagelin to retire

Forward Carl Hagelin, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017, has retired.

Hagelin announced his decision on Instagram, citing an injury to his left eye sustained when he was struck by a stick during a practice in March, 2022, while he was playing for Washington.

In addition to the Penguins and Capitals, Hagelin played for the New York Rangers, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

