Facing Jarry: Penguins vs. Oilers preview

Blown leads, meltdowns, and a search for answers are beginning to haunt the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-9), who have had their 15th win within their grasp no fewer than four times but have instead seen leads large and small evaporate in moments. Their journey will get no easier Tuesday when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (15-12-6) at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are home underdogs according to the FanDuel NHL odds, but both teams are heavy favorites to be within one goal at the final horn. The FanDuel research staff has a few prop bets for the Penguins game, too.

It’s been a rough go for the home team. Remarkably, the Penguins still have the fifth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference despite just four wins in their last 10 and being winless in five games.

