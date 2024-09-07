Local

Fall-like temperatures on Saturday

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like fall today, so grab a sweatshirt or jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs only in the mid-60s. It will be a bit breezy at times, too, making it feel even cooler.

Clouds will slowly fade through the day, with more sunshine mixing in by the afternoon.

Sunday brings more sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures as highs climb back to near 70.

