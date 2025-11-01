As fall turkey season gets underway, officials say hunters could face challenging conditions

Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season is underway, and Game Commission officials expect it could be challenging for hunters.

The hunting season started Saturday in 20 of the state’s 22 Wildlife Management Units. And, this year, Sundays are open for hunting, as long as they fall within an established season date. In state parks, only three Sundays are open for hunting — Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

The end of the hunting season depends on the Wildlife Management Unit. Click here to find all season dates.

“Fall turkey season is a special time for Pennsylvania hunters,” Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said. “It’s an opportunity to be out during one of the most beautiful times of the year, matching wits with one of Pennsylvania’s most-challenging game birds. And for those willing to put in the effort, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

The Game Commission says hunters may find more challenging conditions this season, because the 2025 summer turkey sighting survey showed below-average poult recruitment.

Male or female turkeys can be harvested during the fall season with shotguns using fine shot or archery gear. Hunters are not permitted to use single-projectile firearms.

Hunters must tag any harvested bird immediately, according to instructions on the printed harvest tags supplied with their licenses, then report the harvest within 10 days.

Additionally, hunters who harvested a turkey with a leg band or equipped with a transmitter for research purposes should follow the instructions on the band or the transmitter.

Since highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found across Pennsylvania, game commission officials urge hunters to take the following precautions:

Have dedicated footwear, clothing, and tools that are only used for handling or dressing harvested wild birds.

Do not handle or harvest wild birds that appear sick or are found dead.

Wear gloves when handling or dressing harvested wild birds.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke when handling or dressing harvested wild birds.

Dress harvested wild birds in the field.

Double-bag any offal and feathers that will be removed from the field.

Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling or dressing harvested wild birds.

Wash all tools and work surfaces with soap and water after using them, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution. Allow to air dry or rinse after 10 minutes of contact time.

Change footwear and clothing before coming in contact with any domestic poultry or pet birds.

Hunters are no longer required to wear fluorescent orange, but the Game Commission continues to recommend doing so, especially while moving.

