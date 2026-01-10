Fallen trees disrupt Red Line service

PITTSBURGH — Fallen trees are disrupting light-rail service in part of the South Hills.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, fallen trees overnight in Beechview have disrupted service on the Red Line.

Currently, shuttle buses are operating between Dormont Junction and South Hills Junction in both directions.

The trees must be cut and removed before service resumes. It wasn’t immediately clear how long that work would take.

Light-rail service is operating normally south of Dormont and north of South Hills Junction.

