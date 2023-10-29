Families dealing with cancer celebrate Halloween during ‘Boo Bash’ in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Kids and families affected by cancer were able to have some fun for Halloween during a “Boo Bash” held in Pittsburgh.

Cancer Bridges, a non-profit that offers free social and emotional support to families in need, hosts the event every year.

11 different stations were set up at the Cancer Bridges building for children to visit. Those stations were sponsored by local Pittsburgh community groups.

Over 100 families enjoyed the event from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say events like Boo Bash prevent people struggling with cancer from feeling isolated by bringing communities together.

Boo Bash also allows children fighting cancer to relax and celebrate Halloween with other kids.

“It’s a chance to leave cancer at the door for two hours and just enjoy being a normal child,” Family and Youth Program Manager for Cancer Bridges Abby Briscoe said.

Click here to learn more about Cancer Bridges.

