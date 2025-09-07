Families invited to storybook fun at annual Alphabet Trail and Tales in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An upcoming event aims to engage children with creative activities and a variety of storytellers.

CitiParks invites families to celebrate the 24th-Annual Alphabet Trail and Tales on Saturday at Frick Park’s Blue Slide Playground entrance at Beechwood Boulevard and Nicholson Street. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say Alphabet Trail and Tales is the largest read-aloud event in Western Pennsylvania, featuring interactive sets, live readings, music, games and arts and crafts.

“This event is a beloved tradition that brings families together to celebrate the joy of reading in a fun and engaging way,” said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas.

Participants can walk the trail and meet their favorite storybook characters along the way.

For more information, you can contact the CitiParks Community Enrichment Office at (412) 665-3665.

