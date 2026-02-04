Son of Army veteran killed in Duquesne pushing for answers

DUQUESNE, Pa. — More than two months after a Duquesne man was shot and killed, his family says they are still waiting for answers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man shot, killed in Duquesne

Jamir Jackson says communication from Allegheny County Police about his father’s death has been inconsistent.

Police say everyone involved has been identified, but no charges have been filed.

“I wake up every day still wishing he was here,” Jackson said.

Police say 61-year-old Eugene Jackson was shot and killed on Friday, November 21.

His son told Channel 11 it happened at Hilltop Parkview Manor Apartments in Duquesne.

Jackson describes his father as a devoted parent and an Army veteran who always made people laugh.

“My father was pretty much the one that made me laugh every day,” he said. “We looked like twins.”

Jackson says he was at work when he learned his father had died.

“I answered the call and my brother told me my father was dead,” he said. “Never in a million years would I picture my father lying like that.”

Jackson tells Channel 11 the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation involving his sister and her boyfriend.

He says he is frustrated that no one has been held responsible, now more than two months later.

“The lead detective investigating the homicide has not reached back out to me after multiple voicemails,” Jackson said. “I’ve heard nothing about what’s going on with this case.”

In a statement to Channel 11, Allegheny County Police wrote, “Everyone involved in this case has been identified and detectives are working with the district attorney’s office to make a determination on any potential charges.”

Jackson, who says he hopes to become a police officer himself, says the lack of answers is taking a toll on his family and his trust in the criminal justice system.

“The one holding us all together is not here anymore,” he said. “It’s kind of rough trying to deal with that and still have no answers.”

Jackson also says he is frustrated that there was no security guard present at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

He says the property does have security and believes that presence could have saved his father’s life.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group