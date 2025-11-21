Police investigating shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Duquesne Place Drive at 2:15 p.m.

Allegheny County Police detectives confirm they have been requested for a shooting in that area.

This is a developing story.

