Family of boy in need of 2nd liver transplant may have found a donor

PITTSBURGH — A local family of a boy in need of a second liver transplant may have found a donor.

Channel 11 first brought you the story of Lucas Goeller back in 2015, when the then-2-year-old received a life-saving liver transplant.

His liver began failing again at the age of 10 and his family started raising awareness for organ donation.

On Sunday, Lucas’ mom Jessica posted to the Save Lucas Facebook page with an unexpected update.

Jessica says she took a phone call on Friday when she was told of a person who “suffered an unspeakable tragedy” whose family wanted their liver donated directly to Lucas.

“I could hardly talk. Their love, a stranger’s love, took my breath away. I couldn’t find words to say,” Jessica wrote of her reaction to the call.

Jessica asked the public to pray for the possible donor, who is currently in the ICU, and their family.

