Family displaced, 3 cats dead after house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A family’s home was left charred by fire on Tuesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Oakwood Drive at 9:53 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the backside of the home.

Officials tell us three cats died in the fire.

A family of four is displaced and getting help from the American Red Cross.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group