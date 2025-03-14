Family, friends hold vigil in remembrance of man killed in Ambridge shooting

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — An emotional vigil was held at PJ Caul Park as the community mourned the loss of 21-year-old Floyd Sims, who was fatally shot in a case of mistaken identity and self-defense.

“He’s just very peaceful,” said Nyhjuan Ross, who is Floyd’s half-sister. “He’s really loving, and I think that, unfortunately, things just happen to good people.”

Family and friends -- remembering a life cut short.

“One of our loved ones [is] gone right now. One of our loved ones [is] not here with us right now,” said Floyd’s football coach, Felicia Mycyk.

It’s been two weeks since Floyd Sims was gunned down on Park Road in Ambridge. Investigators say Sims went there to support his friend who got into a fight over a girl. When Sims showed up — authorities say someone reported hearing a gun cock and opened fire — not realizing it was their friend.

Allison Jones, Floyd’s Grandmother, shared her memories from just moments before his passing.

“He left the house and told his mom, ' I’ll be back. I’ll be right back.’ We never saw him again,” said Jones. “We still haven’t seen him. We will see him tomorrow. It’s been difficult.”

Channel 11 spoke with District Attorney Nate Bible tonight. He’s calling this a case of self-defense and says charges are unlikely to be filed.

“Ultimately it would be impossible to get a conviction to say that this wasn’t a self-defense situation,” said Bible.

Sims was well known for his time as a high school football player for Aliquippa, where he was part of the 2022 WPIAL championship team.

“When you see this kids that play football with him and you just remember being around him, you know?” said Mycyk. “None of this is necessary. I just think there is always another way to go.”

Leroy Frederick organized the vigil and said the gun violence needs to stop.

“There are kids at 14-years-old with guns. You know what I mean,” said Frederick. “That’s a problem in this community and we need to just crack down on it and basically give them an incentive not to go into the streets.”

Floyd Sims Funeral Service will be held at noon on March 14 at Wildwood Chapel in Aliquippa.

