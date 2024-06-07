Family of local veteran, 84, asking for help after storms badly damaged his home

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The family of an 84-year-old army veteran is asking for help after an enormous tree fell on it during Wednesday night’s storms.

Jason Frederick tells Channel 11 that his dad doesn’t walk well, and doesn’t have home insurance. The home has been in their family for a century, and the tree that toppled has been there even longer.

“It’s my dad’s childhood home. The house belonged to my grandmother,” Frederick said.

“It’s a shame in Beaver County there’s not a lot they can do for guys who are 84 and veterans. I just wish there was more help. We kinda have to do it ourselves and put whatever resources we can together.”

Catholic-based organization St. Joseph’s Roofing came out and put a tarp over the damaged room that has a hole big enough to see the sky.

Jason said some volunteers from Rock Christian Fellowship church have been helping him cut down the tree that is still protruding from the hillside, but they have much more to do.

“I knew it was bad, but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad.”

