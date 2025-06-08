Family of man killed in shooting in Ambridge says violence was result of ongoing dispute

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Channel 11 is learning new information about what may have led to a deadly shooting in Ambridge, Beaver County.

We first told you on Tuesday that 26-year-old Mason Lang-Goins was shot and killed along Church Street.

The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Tyler Andrews, allegedly called 911 and later admitted to the crime.

Police told Channel 11 that the two apparently had an ongoing dispute.

“They was friends. Like, they was best friends,” Lang-Goins’ sister Kiersten Lyle told Channel 11 exclusively. “They started arguing. It all started over his baby mom.”

Lang-Goins is the father of a one-year-old boy.

His brother says the arguments had been escalating over social media.

“Just over stupid social media posts and I’m still left wondering why anyone felt like they had to go that far over words,” the victim’s brother, DeAndre Lang, said.

Andrews is charged with homicide and is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is set for June 17th.

