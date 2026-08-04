Family of Pittsburgh-area native fills stands at Steelers training camp to welcome him home

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers training camp is well underway, and it’s an extra special time for a former Gateway High School and Penn State star.

Safety Jaquan Brisker is new to the Steelers after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears.

Over the weekend, his family showed up for him in a big way. Dozens of relatives in matching shirts went to the Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe to welcome him back to Pittsburgh.

The group was so large that they took up a whole section of the stands.

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