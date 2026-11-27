UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A family that is still picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home welcomed a baby on Thanksgiving Day.

The Diallo family has been staying at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital since a fire on Nov. 25 destroyed their home on Crossland Avenue in South Union Township.

Aminata Diallo, 31, was 40 weeks pregnant when the fire broke out. On Thanksgiving Day, she gave birth to a baby girl.

“After such a difficult and uncertain time for the family, the arrival of their newest addition brings a much-needed reason to celebrate and give thanks,” a spokesperson for WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital said.

The family is still in need of help, though. WVU Medicine said the family was under financial strain following a recent layoff. Their electricity was turned off and Diallo’s husband was working as a DoorDash driver to cover the bills.

He was injured while leading Diallo and her 10-year-old daughter to safety.

“Their dogs alerted them to the flames, and at this point they don’t know what happened to the dogs. The family continues to face the challenge of finding housing and rebuilding their lives. The community has rallied around them, and a GoFundMe has been established to help with their immediate needs,” a WVU spokesperson said.

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe.

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