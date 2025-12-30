Family of teen boy hit, killed by vehicle in West Mifflin searching for answers

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 13-year-old’s family is asking for answers after he was hit and killed on Kennywood Blvd.

“He was 13. He didn’t even get to live his full life, so we just…are seeking justice,” said TJ’s Aunt, Kenya Wilson.

Terrel Byars Jr., also known as TJ, was hit and killed just after 5:30 pm on Saturday near the speedway on Kennywood Blvd.

No charges have been filed. Police told Channel 11 the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We need answers,” said Wilson. “And we need someone to be held accountable.”

TJ’s Aunt told Channel 11 her nephew liked to stay inside and play video games. She says this was a rare outing where he was visiting a friend before he was killed on the busy road.

Wilson said, “He was very sweet, very well-mannered; everybody loved him.”

He was a student at East Allegheny’s Logan Elementary school. The school is providing grief counselors to students and staff -- even while they’re on break. It is still unclear exactly what happened in the moments before TJ was hit.

“We just want answers,” said Wilson. “We just need somebody to take accountability for what they did to a child.”

The family plans to hold a balloon release on Kennywood Blvd. Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.

