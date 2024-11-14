Familylinks announces data security incident

PITTSBURGH — Familylinks has announced it suffered a “data security incident,” and has investigated the matter.

The Pittsburgh-based community services provider announced in a release that the breach may have impacted certain peoples’ personal information.

The breach, which was discovered on May 3 of this year, originated through suspicious activity on an employee’s email account, the organization said.

