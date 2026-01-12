Fans, businesses optimistic ahead of Steelers’ playoff matchup against Texans

PITTSBURGH — Monday Night Football is back in Pittsburgh and with it comes the first playoff game at Acrisure Stadium in years, as the Steelers take on the Houston Texans in a Wildcard matchup.

Fans came out in full force, first, to a pep rally outside the Allegheny County Courthouse at noon. Later, thousands of fans came to tailgate before the start of the game, hoping and praying for the first playoff victory in nine years.

“We’re gonna win, we’re going to win,” said David Hopkins. “It’s amazing what the Pittsburgh Steelers can do, bring everybody together.”

At the pep rally, fans packed the courthouse courtyard, joining Steely McBeam, Mayor Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and Steelers legend Brett Keisel, who hyped up the crowd.

“It’s part of our culture; it’s part of our blood — that’s why we bleed black and gold,” Keisel said.

This is the first time fans will be inside Acrisure at full capacity in eight years during a playoff game. There were only about 6,000 fans inside the stadium during the 2021 playoff game against the Browns because of COVID-19 regulations.

Fans Channel 11 spoke with were excited and even nostalgic.

“I remember that first Super Bowl, so we would love to be seven. The only team to have seven rings,” said Denise Wolbert.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, and it brings back somewhat of that 70s feel,” Hopkins said. “Even though we won with Cowher and Tomlin, that ’70s feel - it just rises to the top.”

This game isn’t just good for morale - it’s also an economic booster for the region. The manager of Yinzers in the Burgh said business has been booming and hopes it continues to do so.

“Business started picking up on Thursday, and it’s been full steam ahead ever since,” said Al Mikita. “A win tonight — the game will be an away game next week, but it will still give us a bump in business.”

