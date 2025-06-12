Fans have opportunities all weekend to see, take picture with U.S. Open trophy

OAKMONT, Pa. — If you are planning to attend the U.S. Open at Oakmont this week, but don’t want to wait to see who wins to see the trophy, you can see it for yourself and even have your picture taken with it until early Sunday.

The Driven By Lexus tent has the U.S. Open Trophy on display until early Sunday afternoon, when they’ll take the trophy away in time for the U.S. Open Champion to celebrate with.

On Thursday, Channel 11 saw dozens of people coming into the air-conditioned tent to cool off and take their picture with the big prize!

“It’s very cool. I’ve never seen it before up close, that’s for sure,” said Don Szoszorek of Allison Park.

“I didn’t think it was going to be over here, I didn’t think I’d see the trophy today, so it was pretty awesome to see it and get a picture with it,” added Frank Lapinski of Michigan.

“I’ve never had my picture taken with any of the other championship trophies like the NBA or NHL or for football, the NFL, so it’s definitely pretty cool,” said Aaron Rabinowitz of Akron, Ohio.

Crews are at the trophy with a camera, which sends the photo to your phone free of charge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group