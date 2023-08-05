Fans pack Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Steelers Friday Night Lights practice

LATROBE, Pa. — Fans packed Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Friday night for the annual Pittsburgh Steelers Friday Night Lights Practice.

The Schall family made the trek to Latrobe from Central Illinois to see the Steelers up close.

“It was about nine hours,” said Shelly Schall.

They’re making the weekend of it, with a trip to Kennywood on Saturday.

But Thursday and Friday were all about the Steelers, making memories, and extending the black and gold fandom to another generation.

“I did that when I was their age and now I’m a father to them,” Mike Schall said. “It’s passing on, tradition to tradition, generation to generation.”

The kids were excited to see a few players in hopes to get a few autographs.

“T.J. Watt! And [Kenny] Pickett!” said Laynee and Mylee Schall.

Just before 7 p.m. one by one, the Steelers got off the bus from St. Vincent College and made their way into the stadium and signed some autographs for some of their biggest fans before hitting the field.

For T.J. Watt -- being back under the lights for practice is exciting.

“It’s been too long,” Watt told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “It’s been too long since we’ve been able to come out here in front of Steelers nation. Very excited to be back here in Latrobe. Excited to show off for the fans tonight. Glad we didn’t get any rain this year!”

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for the Steelers this year -- even after missing the playoffs last season.

J.T. Guy is pulling a page out of Steelers legend Brett Kiesel’s book hoping for good luck.

He hasn’t shaved his beard since January and isn’t going to until this team wins it all.

“I’m just hoping we do the best we can [this season],” Guy said. “If we win, we win, if not that’s fine because it’ll just keep growing and growing.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group