Fast 50 2025: The full rankings of this year’s fastest-growing private companies

PITTSBURGH — To get a pulse on what it takes to grow your business, look no further than the Fast 50.

Each year, the Pittsburgh Business Times analyzes revenue numbers for hundreds of privately held companies in the Pittsburgh region to determine which companies are growing the most. For this year, we looked at revenue growth between 2022 and 2024. Companies are analyzed and considered based on data they submit for our other lists throughout the year or via our online nomination portal. A top executive at each company is then asked to sign off on the accuracy of their revenue numbers in order to participate in the Fast 50.

To qualify for the Fast 50 list, companies must have made at least $2 million in revenue in 2022.

Here are 8 companies that made the list:

No. 50: ColdSpark

No. 49: Genesis Medical Associates Inc.

No. 48: Rycon Construction Inc.

No. 47: Escajeda Masonry and Concrete

No. 46: Fairchance Construction Co.

No. 45: Infinity Custom Homes

No. 44: Ford Office Technologies

No. 43: EHS Support LLC

You can see the full list on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

