Fast-growing Butler County school district ending contract with local police department

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Change is coming to security at Mars Area School District.

The district is ending its longtime contract with Adams Township police. The change affects two resource officers: one at the high school and one at the middle school.

“I was actually a little shocked,” Taylor Ellis said. She’s a Mars graduate and sibling of a current student. “When I was in middle school, high school, I recall there being a lot of bomb threats and everything. So, an Adams Township police presence was really important.”

The school district established its own police force in 2019. It’s made up of three school police officers and two Adams Township officers. Overall, Adams has been involved with the district since 2012.

In the 2025-26 school year, Adams Township officers won’t be there.

“I think, for me, the connection the kids have with law enforcement in the area, that’s huge,” Ellis said.

The change was briefly mentioned at this week’s school board meeting when talking about next year’s budget. District leaders are creating a new “security director” position to replace the officers.

The Adams Township Police Association weighed in on its Facebook page, saying in part:

“The men and women of our police association are deeply disappointed by this decision [...] The relationships and bonds formed with the students, staff and School Resource Officers throughout this time have not only strengthened our community but have left a lasting impact on our personal lives.”

The change comes as the area grows. According to a 2024 study, the district projects 400 more students by 2030. The district also approved a nearly $25 million expansion of the elementary schools and is considering a tax increase for a third straight year.

Channel 11 reached out to the superintendent and the school board but did not hear back.

Adams Township supervisors are set to meet Monday at 7 p.m.

