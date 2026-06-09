Fast-moving storms create mess in Washington County, residents begin long cleanup

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Forty-eight hours after a fast-moving but damaging storm tore through Washington County, the cleanup is far from over.

Utility crews and tree trimmers were working across the county Monday as residents continued to clear debris and assess damage. Dozens of roads remained closed and hundreds of customers were still without power.

One of the hardest-hit properties belongs to Tobie Rossell, owner of Rossell’s Maple Syrup. The road leading to his farm remains closed after the storm swept through the area.

Rossell said the storm caused significant damage to his maple syrup operation, knocking down more than 140 trees and destroying about 10 miles of sap collection tubing.

“We lost more than 140 trees and about 10 miles of tubing. It’s going to take a lot of work to get everything put back together,” Rossell said.

The National Weather Service said the damage is consistent with winds of 70 to 80 mph. Meteorologists have not ruled out a tornado but said the destruction also could have been caused by powerful straight-line winds.

The agency has confirmed a tornado touched down in Ellsworth, where many residents remain without power. Tornadoes also touched down in Centerville and Beallsville.

Damage could be seen along the storm’s path from Washington County into Fayette County, where cleanup is expected to continue for several days.

For Rossell, the recovery effort will stretch well beyond the debris removal. Maple syrup season begins in January, giving the family business just a few months to rebuild the 10 miles of tubing used to collect sap before tapping season begins.

“I guess tornadoes actually can happen in Southwest Pennsylvania. We are not immune,” Rossell said.

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