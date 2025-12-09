Fast play ticket worth $135K sold at Allegheny County grocery store

A progressive top prize-winning Fast Play ticket was recently sold at a grocery store in Allegheny County!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Jungle Jackpot ticket worth $135,461 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Mountainview Drive in West Mifflin on Monday.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says Jungle Jackpot is a $5 Fast Play game with progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

To see if you won the prize, review your Jungle Jackpot tickets or scan them at a lottery retailer.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before a winner is identified. Fast Play prizes must be identified within a year of purchase date.

