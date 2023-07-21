Fatal officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township ruled justified by DA

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP. Pa. — The Westmoreland County district attorney says a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Ligonier Township in July was justified.

Robbie Thomas Saunders, 59, was shot by officers on Gravel Hill Road on July 2. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, where he later died.

The district attorney’s office said two officers were initially called for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they found two people outside of the home who they say were unharmed. They told the officers Saunders was inside the house with a woman he was threatening to kill with a machete.

Body cam footage showed Saunders aggressively approaching the officers with a 14-inch blade raised above his head. Officers demanded Saunders to drop the weapon when he was within feet of them but he did not comply. The district attorney said Saunders was hit with a bullet and officers treated him until medics arrived.

The officers were placed on leave while the investigation was held.

The district attorney said the Pennsylvania Crimes Code says law enforcement officers are justified in using deadly force if “he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person.”

Multiple videos from the scene were reviewed and reports and interviews with witnesses were held during the investigation.

