Father charged after 4-year-old son was hit by a car in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A father is facing charges after his 4-year-old son was hit by a car over the summer in Westmoreland County.

Andre Stanford, Jr., is charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction.

On July 24, around 2:30 p.m., Andre Stanford, Jr., and four kids, including the 4-year-old boy, were walking south on the shoulder near the 500 block of New Alexandria Road in Hempfield Township.

All four children were walking together, but Stanford was walking ahead of them, according to state police.

Police said “no one was accounting” for the 4-year-old boy at the time because it appeared the group started to cross the road.

The 4-year-old boy then ran onto New Alexandria Road and was struck by a vehicle. Police said Stanford then ran back and picked up his son off the road.

Police and EMS services were not called for on the scene, according to a release.

An ambulance was called once they got back home, and the child was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Police said the boy had a broken left femur, a gash on the left side of his forehead and “brush burn” on his back and right arm.

