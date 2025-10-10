Father charged in death of baby found ‘not guilty’ of all charges

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A father charged in the death of a baby in Washington County has been found “not guilty.”

Joshua Wayne George was charged with the death of his 6-month-old baby in 2022. He faced criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty of all charges.

Oliver George, the baby, was found unresponsive in a home in Smith Township in December 2021. He was taken to a hospital but died a few days later. His death was initially ruled a homicide by the coroner.

In February 2022, police filed charges against his father.

In May 2022, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced they were seeking the death penalty against George.

