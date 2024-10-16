Father John Misty coming to Stage AE in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Indie artist Father John Misty is coming to Pittsburgh in February.

Father John Misty will perform at Stage AE on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The show is just a few months after the release of Father John Misty’s newest album titled “Mahashmashana,” which is coming out on Nov. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group