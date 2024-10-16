Local

Father John Misty coming to Stage AE in 2025

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Father John Misty coming to Stage AE in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Indie artist Father John Misty is coming to Pittsburgh in February.

Father John Misty will perform at Stage AE on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The show is just a few months after the release of Father John Misty’s newest album titled “Mahashmashana,” which is coming out on Nov. 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

