Fayette County borough named USA Today’s Best Small Town in the Northeast

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A borough in Fayette County was named USA Today’s Best Small Town in the Northeast.

Ohiopyle was one of 20 locations eligible for the 2024 Best Small Town in the Northeast award as part of USA Today’s 10Best.

Ohiopyle has a population of 37, according to the 2021 census. It is along the banks of the Youghiogheny River and surrounded by Ohiopyle State Park, filled with cascading waterfalls and winding hiking trails.

Ohiopyle State Park attracts more than one million visitors per year, officials from GO Laurel Highlands said.

USA Today’s 10Best lets people vote for their favorites in each category once per day.

