Fayette County declares emergency declaration after flooding

Fayette County Commissioners signed a disaster emergency declaration Tuesday, nearly two weeks after severe flooding impacted the county.

The area saw significant flooding on April 3.

Channel 11 crews talked with residents in Connellsville who had water in their basements. Our crews saw firefighters helping a stranded motorist out of her SUV after she got stuck in several feet of water.

The declaration will help remove some of the red tape to get aid to Fayette County communities quickly.

The declaration acknowledges the early April flood conditions caused damage, property loss and suffering. It goes on to say the conditions endangered the health, safety and welfare of a “substantial number” of people and threatened to create problems the county may be unable to resolve alone.

The commissioners directed the Fayette County emergency management coordinator to coordinate the emergency response and take necessary actions to aid in restoring essential services.

The declaration took effect immediately upon signing and expires at midnight Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group