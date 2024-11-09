Fayette County issues 15-day burn ban amid ongoing drought conditions

A second county in Western Pennsylvania has instated a burn ban.

According to Fayette County Emergency Management, county commissioners passed the burn ban on Wednesday due to ongoing drought conditions. The ban will remain in place for at least 15 days. On Nov. 21, the ban will be reviewed for a potential extension.

The ban targets open burning of any combustible material outside in a bird barrel, fire ring or on the ground. It does not prohibit home grilling or the use of gas stoves. Campfires are typically allowed in a ring, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission has temporarily prohibited them on game lands.

Anyone who violates the ban could receive a $100-$300 fine.

Lawrence County has also issued a burn ban. That ban will be in place for at least 30 days.

Pennsylvania has been abnormally dry this year, and most counties in Western Pennsylvania remain under a Drought Watch.

