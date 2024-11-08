Burn ban in place for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A burn ban has been issued for Lawrence County.

The ordinance issued by Lawrence County Commissioners prevents the open burning of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetation from land clearing or any sort of debris in a burn barrel, fire ring or on the ground.

Campfires can be lit as long as they are in a fire ring and anything flammable has been moved outside of a 5-foot radius.

The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills or tobacco is not covered under the act.

The ban comes after at least 50% of fire chiefs in the county reported concerns amid an ongoing drought.

Anyone who violates the ban could receive a a fine of $100-$300.

The ban will be in place for at least 30 days.

