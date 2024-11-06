PA Game Commission issues temporary campfire ban on state game lands

Campfires are temporarily prohibited on Pennsylvania game lands.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission made the announcement on Tuesday and said it is the result of an elevated risk for wildfires.

Pennsylvania has been abnormally dry this year and brush fires have been popping up in the area over the past month.

The game commission said the campfire ban will be in place until weather conditions improve.

“Taking this one, small step now to address wildfire risk could prevent a larger problem as we get deeper into the heart of hunting season,” Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said. “Doing what we can to protect wildlife habitat in what might be a hunter’s favorite spot benefits both, and might make all the difference.”

A drought watch has been issued for 35 of the states 67 counties.

Some rain is expected to hit the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday but the ban has not been lifted at this time.

