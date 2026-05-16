Fayette County man accused of endangering multiple people while shooting at homes, vehicles

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with endangering eight people while shooting houses and vehicles in Fayette County.

Information shared by the Pennsylvania State Police on Friday said that Ryan Lee, 20, of Republic, was one of two people who fired shots at houses and vehicles in Redstone Township on April 25.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Street and Fairgarden Street at 11:53 a.m.

Troopers said Lee endangered eight people, including a four-year-old child.

The second suspect has not been named at this time.

Police said Lee turned himself in and is being held at the Fayette County prison.

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