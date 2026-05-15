Family of missing man demands further action 3 years after his disappearance

Three years after Matthew McDonald vanished, his family and supporters gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse demanding a bigger investigation into his disappearance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police looking for missing Washington County man

“I would love to see boots on the ground, more searches being done, people looking for him,” said Samantha Cummings, Matthew’s sister.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family, friends of missing Washington County man demand action from investigators

McDonald’s family says the last contact anyone had with him was two days before he disappeared.

“He reached out to his son every morning and night,” Cummings said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of missing man holds vigil in Washington County, asks public for help

Shortly before his disappearance, there was a warrant out for McDonald’s arrest over an alleged parole violation, but his family says they do not believe he intentionally went on the run.

“My brother was left at a cemetery March 9, 2023. His girlfriend left him, didn’t call anyone to let them know he was missing,” Cummings said.

The case has gained attention on social media, with people across the country following the mystery and trying to help find answers.

“I wanted to be here today to be a voice for Matthew and a voice for Sam. She has done this on her own for her brother for three years,” said supporter Christy Burton, who traveled from Orlando for the protest.

Burton says her own adult son also went missing, but was later found.

“My adult son went missing and I learned firsthand you don’t get the resources you need when you have an adult missing in this country. Once you’re 18, you have the right to go missing,” Burton said.

Three years ago, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told Channel 11 investigators followed every lead and executed multiple search warrants, but found no evidence of a crime.

McDonald’s family says they are not giving up hope.

“As far as I know, the cemetery where he was last seen has never been searched. Do something. Put effort into finding someone people care about,” Cummings said.

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