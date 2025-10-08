Fayette County man accused of having sex with his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County man is accused of having sex on multiple occasions with the juvenile daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

Court records show Joseph Dean Martin, 28, of Uniontown, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, police received reports on Sunday of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother told police that Martin is her ex-boyfriend, with whom she has two biological children. The 12-year-old has a different father, but Martin kept a relationship with her after he and her mother separated.

On Saturday, the mother said, she permitted Martin and her daughter to go and watch a movie starting at 7:45 p.m. She became concerned when they didn’t return until 1 a.m. the next day.

Confronted by her mother, the girl said she and Martin had sex in his car in a cemetery after the movie, records say.

The girl told police she’d been having sex consensually with Martin for the past two years, since she was 10 years old, and she’d hidden the relationship from her mother, records say.

She claimed that, after the movie, they went to a gas station where Martin bought condoms and ibuprofen. She said they went to the cemetery afterward and had sex in his car, records say.

Police say license plate readers showed Martin’s car traveling to a cemetery in North Union Township around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance footage showed Martin inside a gas station in South Greensburg around 11:10 p.m., and receipts showed he bought condoms and ibuprofen, police say.

Interviewed by police on Tuesday, Martin allegedly confessed to having sex with the girl, as well as on three separate occasions.

Court records show Martin is being held in the Fayette County Prison and has been denied bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group