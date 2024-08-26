Fayette County man drowns in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fayette County man drowned in Morgantown over the weekend.

Jeffrey Gerhardt, 61, of Smock, was on Cheat Lake in his boat Sunday with his wife and their dog, NBC affiliate WBOY reports.

Gerhardt went into the water to retrieve a dog toy at 12:30 p.m. and struggled on his way back to the boat. WBOY reports he never resurfaced.

Gerhardt’s body was recovered at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police are handling the investigation.

