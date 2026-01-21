Fayette County motel gets overwhelming response after offering free rooms during extreme cold

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Super 8 off Route 40 near Uniontown is offering free rooms to families who need a warm place to stay, and the community response has been overwhelming.

“I think that’s a great job for them to be involved in the community and to help people. A very nice gesture,” said Charlene Smochinsky of Uniontown.

That’s how many people in Uniontown reacted after the local Super 8 announced they would be taking families in for free during the bitter cold temperatures.

“It’s great. Honestly, I wish more places would open up warming centers and things like that for people who are out in this cold weather because it’s just not fair for people to be out like this,” said Breanna Filburn, who was grocery shopping ahead of more cold temperatures.

According to a post on Facebook, the motel said it will offer rooms to families who do not have a working furnace or heating in their homes. After making the post, a manager told Channel 11 they had over 200 phone calls. Most of them were “thank you” messages from the community.

The Super 8 also opened its doors as a cooling center for families during this past summer’s dangerously hot temperatures.

To be eligible for a room, you must have a valid local ID and live in South Union Township. The rooms are first-come, first-served, and you will get one room per eligible family.

People in Uniontown say they are preparing for the cold by going grocery shopping and staying indoors.

“I just make sure I have plenty of food, and I make sure I have a good heating system. Ya know,” Smochinsky said.

“Use the resources that are available to you,” Filburn said.

To check for room availability, call 724-425-0261.

