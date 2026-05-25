Fayette County organizations raise money for veterans during annual Memorial Day parade

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The annual Memorial Day parade was held in Connellsville on Monday.

It started on the West Side and moved along Pittsburgh Street. A veterans’ honor roll was held at the end of the street to kick off the rest of the Memorial Day program.

The local VFW also collected donations during the parade to raise funds for local veterans. Mayor Greg Lincoln said the VFW raised $6,000 during last year’s parade.

Flags were also given out for donations. That funding goes to the Connellsville Elks #503 Veterans Fund, which supports veterans in Fayette and Westmoreland counties, Lincoln said.

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